Left Menu

Thai PM Srettha to miss ASEAN Summit - official

Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will miss a regional meeting of Asia's leaders in Jakarta next week, the foreign ministry said on Sunday. Permanent secretary Sarun Charoensuwan will represent Thailand at the Association of Southeast Asia Nation (ASEAN) Summit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 03-09-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 17:29 IST
Thai PM Srettha to miss ASEAN Summit - official
Srettha Thavisin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will miss a regional meeting of Asia's leaders in Jakarta next week, the foreign ministry said on Sunday. Srettha won a parliamentary vote to become prime minister last month and his cabinet was endorsed by the king on Saturday.

The prime minister and his cabinet are due to take an oath before an audience with King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Tuesday and will then deliver a policy address in parliament. They can then officially carry out their duties. Permanent secretary Sarun Charoensuwan will represent Thailand at the Association of Southeast Asia Nation (ASEAN) Summit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. It did not say specifically why the prime minister was not attending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023