9 houses gutted in fire in Shimla's Rohru, no casualty
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out at a house in Shimla's Rohru subdivision that spread across eight other houses, completely damaging them in the blaze, officials said on Sunday.
No casualty was reported as the residents managed to get out of the houses as soon as the fire started spreading, they said.
The fire broke out at Pradeep Ranta's house in Tikker area's Daroti village and the blaze spread to adjoining wooden houses, the officials said.
Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Rohru and Chidgaon to douse the flames, they said.
About 21 families that resided in these nine houses have been left shelterless and the administration has made arrangements for these affected families in the village and they have been provided immediate relief of Rs 10,000, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Aditya Negi, who was on the spot told The PTI.
As soon as the fire started, people rushed out of their houses and informed the police. The police are investigating the cause of the fire. Preliminary investigations pointed out that a shot circuit led to the incident. Property worth crores was damaged in the fire. Five adjoining houses were also partially damaged, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shimla
- Ranta
- Chidgaon
- Tikker
- Rs 10
- 000
- Rohru
- Aditya Negi
- Daroti village
ALSO READ
Assam Police seize over 61,000 bottles of banned cough syrup worth Rs 4 crore
Mephedrone worth Rs 10.50 lakh seized in Navi Mumbai, man held
Nearly 45,000 lottery agents and sellers to get Onam festival allowance
"Will increase Ladli Bahna Yojana aid from Rs 1000 to Rs 3000 per month": Madhya Pradesh CM
Shocker in World Athletics C'ships: Sable fails to qualify for final round in 3000m steeplechase