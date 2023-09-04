Left Menu

Police sub-inspector suspended after labourer dies in blaze at firecracker unit in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-09-2023 00:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 00:46 IST
  Country:
  • India

A police sub-inspector was suspended in connection with the death of a labourer in a blaze at an illegal firecracker storage unit in Shamli district, an official said on Sunday.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Abhishek told reporters here that Sub-Inspector Anirudh Kumar was suspended for dereliction of duty.

Kartari Devi (75) was killed in the fire at the storage unit inside a house in Anand Nagar locality.

The SP said the body of the woman labourer was retrieved after the fire was doused on Saturday.

