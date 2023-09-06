Russian drone attack on Izmail port kills one, damages infrastructure -Odesa governor

A Russian drone attack earlier on Wednesday on the Danube port of Izmail in the Odesa region killed one person and damaged infrastructure, the region's governor said on the Telegram messaging app. During the nearly three-hour attack, several agricultural and port facilities were damaged and several fires recorded, said Oleh Kiper, the governor.

"An employee of an agricultural enterprise, who was seriously injured, died in the hospital," Kiper said. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

