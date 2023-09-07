Left Menu

China, Australia hold first high-level dialogue in three years in Beijing

But Australia is still pushing for the removal of curbs on its lobster and wine exports, and the release of two of its journalists detained in China on national security charges. Issues featuring in the Australia-China High-Level Dialogue, as the talks are formally known, include trade, investment, regional and international security, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong's office said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-09-2023 15:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 15:39 IST
China, Australia hold first high-level dialogue in three years in Beijing
  • Country:
  • China

China poses no threat to Australia, and will not do so in future, Li Zhaoxing, a former foreign minister, said on Thursday, as the two nations resumed a high-level dialogue track after a break of three years. The talks do not include government ministers and had been held annually since 2014, but went on hold in 2020 after Beijing put curbs on dozens of Australian imports following Canberra's call for an international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.

"Over the past decades ... China has not posed any threat to Australia, and will not do so in the future. I hope the Australian side will understand this," Li told an Australian delegation led by a former trade minister, Craig Emerson. "Whether China-Australia relations can improve and develop further depends on whether both sides perceive each other correctly."

Diplomatic exchanges have ramped up since Australia elected a Labor government in May 2022 and China lifted tariffs on its exports of barley. State media said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met the Australian delegation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the capital.

China accounts for nearly a third of Australian trade, while Australia is its eighth-largest trade partner. But Australia is still pushing for the removal of curbs on its lobster and wine exports, and the release of two of its journalists detained in China on national security charges.

Issues featuring in the Australia-China High-Level Dialogue, as the talks are formally known, include trade, investment, regional and international security, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong's office said. The dialogue is "another step in stabilising ties", it said in a statement on Saturday.

The Australian delegation also includes former Liberal foreign minister Julie Bishop, in a bid to show bipartisan political support, it added. "There is more work to do ... the timely and full resumption of normal trade is in the interests of both our countries," said delegation leader Emerson, while acknowledging warming ties.

"We continue to advocate for positive progress on the cases of Australians detained in China." In the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Chinese Premier Li Qiang at a summit of Southeast Asian leaders.

"I look forward to visiting China later this year to mark the 50th anniversary of Prime Minister Whitlam’s historic visit," Albanese said in a statement after meeting Li, making reference to former leader Gough Whitlam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023