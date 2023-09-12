Ministry signs MoUs with private job firms to integrate with National Career Service portal

The Ministry of Labour and Employment signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading private job portals, companies/employers and skill providers to integrate with National Career Service (NCS) portal of the Ministry here today. The objective of MoUs is to enhance employment opportunities and services for jobseekers on NCS portal.

The private job portals partnering with the Ministry of Labour and Employment will share their vacancies on NCS so that the NCS registered jobseekers can seamlessly apply for such vacancies. On behalf of Ministry of Labour and Employment, the MoUs were signed by Shri Amit Nirmal, Deputy Director General (Employment) in the presence of Smt. Arti Ahuja, Secretary Ministry of Labour and Employment and Shri Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Additional Secretary (Labour and Employment).

The MoUs were signed with TeamLease HRtech (Freshersworld), Monster.com India Pvt Ltd referred as foundit, QUESS CORP Limited, Delivery Track (VSS Tech), KARPAGA Assessment APP MATRIX Services Private Limited (HireMee), QUIKR INDIA Private Limited, TCS iON, and Firstjob.co.in to share their vacancies with NCS portal. These vacancies will enhance the employment opportunities to the NCS registered jobseekers. More than 30 lakh eShram registered workers of the unorganized sector who have joined NCS so far, would also be benefitted from this partnership.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment also signed an MoU with TCS iON to provide free of cost online soft skill employability training to the job seekers registered on NCS Portal both in English as well as Hindi language. This employability training was found very useful in enhancing the employability skills of the jobseekers. Such trainings would help to improve the quality of the work force on their selection.

An MoU was also signed by Ministry of Labour and Employment with KARPAGA Assessment APP MATRIX Services Private Limited (HireMee) to provide a free of cost facility to the jobseekers for self-assessing their suitability for a job through aptitude test. The employers will also be benefited by this feature as they can view the scores of aptitude test and easily do first level of scrutiny which will eventually reduce time in selection of the candidates.

On this occasion, Smt. Arti Ahuja, Secretary, Labour and Employment emphasized that such partnership is important from the perspective of the jobseekers of the country. She highlighted that the NCS portal was also appreciated by the participants of the G20 - Employment Working Group. She also desired to have further partnerships with various government and private organizations which would help NCS to serve better to both jobseekers and employers at large.

Earlier during the day (12.09.2023), Ministry of Labour and Employment also held a meeting with the representatives of Placement Organisations, Employers and Private job portals under the chairmanship of Shri Ramesh Krishmurthi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment to discuss various aspect relating to improving and strengthening the partnership with NCS portal. The participants of the meeting put forth the suggestions with regards to the challenges and issues being faced by the employers during employment process. The participants also gave their suggestions on the proposed upgradation of the NCS portal.

(With Inputs from PIB)