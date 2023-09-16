Left Menu

Treasury officer held for accepting bribe of Rs 6,000

Maruti Ramchnadra Pawar allegedly demanded a bribe from complainant Kashibai Tukaram Mahabale 62, a retired health department employee, in connection with the payment of Rs 45,000 over the latters gratuity, the official said. After Pawar demanded Rs 6,000 to sanction the payment, Mahabale approached the ACB.The anti-graft agency laid a trap and arrested Pawar while accepting the money from Mahabale on Friday, the official said.

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 16-09-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 16:59 IST
Treasury officer held for accepting bribe of Rs 6,000
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a treasury officer for accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a retired government servant in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, an official said on Saturday. Maruti Ramchnadra Pawar allegedly demanded a bribe from complainant Kashibai Tukaram Mahabale (62), a retired health department employee, in connection with the payment of Rs 45,000 over the latter’s gratuity, the official said. After Pawar demanded Rs 6,000 to sanction the payment, Mahabale approached the ACB.

The anti-graft agency laid a trap and arrested Pawar while accepting the money from Mahabale on Friday, the official said. A local court has remanded Pawar in police custody till September 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023