Treasury officer held for accepting bribe of Rs 6,000
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a treasury officer for accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a retired government servant in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, an official said on Saturday. Maruti Ramchnadra Pawar allegedly demanded a bribe from complainant Kashibai Tukaram Mahabale (62), a retired health department employee, in connection with the payment of Rs 45,000 over the latter’s gratuity, the official said. After Pawar demanded Rs 6,000 to sanction the payment, Mahabale approached the ACB.
The anti-graft agency laid a trap and arrested Pawar while accepting the money from Mahabale on Friday, the official said. A local court has remanded Pawar in police custody till September 19.
