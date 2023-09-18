Father-son duo booked for fabricating land documents to cheat developer in Thane

Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-09-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against a man and his son for allegedly fabricating land documents and cheating a developer and the government, police said here Monday. Based on a complaint, an offence under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Chandraprakash Shukla and his son Jai, an official said. According to the police, the father-son duo allegedly fabricated land records, cheated the government and developers and filed false cases in the past. The extent of the fraud and the money involved is yet to be ascertained, he said.

