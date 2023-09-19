TEXT-Canadian statement on suspected Indian involvement in killing

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the following announcement in the House of Commons on Monday. "Today, I'm rising to inform the House of an extremely serious matter.

"I just informed the leaders of the opposition directly, but I want now to speak to all Canadians. "Over the past number of weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

"Canada is a rule-of-law country. "The protection of our citizens and defence of our sovereignty are fundamental.

"Our top priorities have therefore been 1) that our law enforcement and security agencies ensure the continued safety of all Canadians, and 2) that all steps be taken to hold the perpetrators of this murder to account. "Canada has declared its deep concerns to the top intelligence and security officials of the Indian government.

"Last week at the G20 I brought them personally and directly to Prime Minister Modi in no uncertain terms. "Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty.

"It is contrary to the fundamental rules by which free, open, and democratic societies conduct themselves. "As you would expect, we have been working closely and coordinating with our allies on this very serious matter.

"In the strongest possible terms, I continue to urge the Government of India to cooperate with Canada to get to the bottom of this matter. "I also expect it to reiterate that its position on extrajudicial operations in another country is clearly and unequivocally in line with international law.

"I know that many Canadians, particularly members of the Indo-Canadian community, are feeling angry and perhaps frightened right now. "Let us not allow this to change us.

"Let us remain calm and steadfast in our commitment to our democratic principles and our adherence to the rule of law. This is who we are, and what we do, as Canadians."

