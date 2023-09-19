Left Menu

English cheese on the menu at Versailles banquet for King Charles

French President Emmanuel Macron will host Charles and his wife Queen Camilla during their three-day visit to France, with the state dinner in the famed Hall of Mirrors at the former French royal palace a particular highlight. The menu will feature blue lobster, Bresse French poultry with mushroom gratin, and a selection of French and English cheeses, including Comte from France, and Stichelton from Britain, according to Macron's office.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-09-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 19:10 IST
English cheese on the menu at Versailles banquet for King Charles
  • Country:
  • France

France, a country that prides itself on its many fine cheeses, has honoured a British blue cheese by placing it on the menu for a banquet for Britain's King Charles at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday. French President Emmanuel Macron will host Charles and his wife Queen Camilla during their three-day visit to France, with the state dinner in the famed Hall of Mirrors at the former French royal palace a particular highlight.

The menu will feature blue lobster, Bresse French poultry with mushroom gratin, and a selection of French and English cheeses, including Comte from France, and Stichelton from Britain, according to Macron's office. "Contrary to the often-held view that you can't find any decent food in England, it's totally untrue, you can find great products there and especially great cheese," Alsatian cheesemonger Bernard Antony, who picked the cheese selection for the royal dinner, told L'Alsace newspaper.

Stichelton is a blue cheese similar to Stilton, except that it does not use pasteurised milk. The name comes from an ancient form of the name of Stilton village in Cambridgeshire, England. It was named one of the world's top five cheeses by French chef Anne-Sophie Pic, who is in charge of the lobster and crab starters at the state dinner.

"I love this cheese. I think it's a beauty. It's very English, you only find it there," Pic told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023