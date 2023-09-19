Twenty five killed in Azerbaijan's offensive in Karabakh - separatist official
A separatist Armenian human rights official in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Gegham Stepanyan, said on Tuesday that 25 people had been killed in Karabakh as a result of an Azerbaijani military offensive.
According to Stepanyan, two of the victims were civilians. Reuters could not verify his assertion.
Azerbaijan sent troops into Armenian-controlled Karabakh, internationally recognised as pat of its own territory, earlier on Tuesday in an attempt to bring the region to heel by force, raising the threat of a new war with its neighbour Armenia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
