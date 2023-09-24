Organisational meetings of RSS' Avadh region held in Lucknow

A number of organisational meetings of the RSS' Avadh region were held at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir during Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat's ongoing visit of Lucknow.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sources said Bhagwat is on a four-day visit of Lucknow from Friday.

Various topics were discussed for the expansion and strengthening of the RSS in the Avadh 'praant (region)' during the meetings. There were discussions on contacting people from different levels of society, according to a statement issued by Ashok Dubey, the 'praant prachaar pramukh' on Sunday.

There was also a discussion on finding possibilities in the region and their implementation for the welfare of Hindu society, the statement said.

Alongside increasing the organisation's activities, especially in regions where ''anti-social and anti-national elements'' are active in rural areas, work of mass awareness against ''love jihad'' and religious conversion, etc will be increased, it said.

''Love jihad'' is a term used by right-wing activists and outfits to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage.

The statement said the RSS, alongside its basic work of organising 'shakhas', will work to increase its presence and activities in every sector of society. It is committed to provide rights and respect to the deprived sections.

The RSS will work actively to spread its ideas and values among children, it added.

