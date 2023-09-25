Noida: Class 10 boy dies after falling from 15th floor apartment

A 15-year-old boy died on Sunday allegedly after falling from the balcony of his 15th floor apartment in a housing society here, police officials said. The family of the boy, a Class 10 student, was at home in Supertech Capetown in Sector-74 when the incident took place around 1 am, they said. ''The teenager died after falling from the 15th floor of Capetown Society under the Sector-113 police station's area,'' an official said.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The boy had lost his father two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said the body has been taken for postmortem and local officials are investigating the matter.

Earlier on January 26, a 27-year-old lawyer died after she fell from her apartment on the 15th floor of the same society.

