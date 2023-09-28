Burkina Faso junta says it thwarted coup attempt on Tuesday

Burkina Faso's junta on Wednesday said a coup attempt had been thwarted the previous day by security forces and intelligence services, without providing specifics on what had happened.

In a statement it said some officers and others had been arrested and searches were ongoing for others behind the alleged mutiny.

(Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)