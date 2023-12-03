Left Menu

Las Vegas police search for suspect after 5 homeless people are shot, killing 1

PTI | Lasvegas | Updated: 03-12-2023 04:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 00:55 IST
Las Vegas police search for suspect after 5 homeless people are shot, killing 1
Five homeless people were shot in Las Vegas on Friday, one of them fatally, and police were searching for a lone suspect, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. near a freeway overpass in the northeastern part of the city, according to Las Vegas police.

A police commander initially said two were killed, but Las Vegas Metro Police Department spokesperson Jason Johansson later said at a briefing that one man in his 50s was pronounced dead and another was in critical condition, while three others were in stable condition.

“Right now we are trying to figure out what exactly happened during the shooting, the information we have is kind of conflicting,” Johansson said.

The shooting comes after police in Los Angeles announced on Friday they are searching for a suspect in the fatal shootings of three homeless people in separate incidents last month.

