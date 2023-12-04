No injuries or pollution after container ship attack in Red Sea -manager
There were no reports of injuries or pollution after an incident involving Number 9 container ship in the Red Sea on Sunday and the vessel is currently sailing, its manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement said.
The Panama-flagged vessel was hit by a projectile while transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the company said in a statement sent to Reuters.
Yemen's Houthi group claimed the attack.
