No injuries or pollution after container ship attack in Red Sea -manager

There were no reports of injuries or pollution after an incident involving Number 9 container ship in the Red Sea on Sunday and the vessel is currently sailing, its manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement said.

The Panama-flagged vessel was hit by a projectile while transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the company said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Yemen's Houthi group claimed the attack.

