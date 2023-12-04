China's military says U.S. combat ship illegally entered territorial waters in South China Sea

China's military on Monday said a U.S. combat ship illegally entered waters adjacent to the Second Thomas Shoal, a disputed South China Sea atoll. "The U.S. seriously undermined regional peace and stability," said a spokesperson for China's Southern Theater of Operations in a statement.

The spokesperson also said the U.S. deliberately disrupted the South China Sea and seriously violated China's sovereignty.

