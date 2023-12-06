Philippines identifies 2 members of pro-Islamic State group as bomb suspects

Philippine police on Wednesday identified two persons of interest as suspects involved in a deadly blast that killed four people during a catholic Mass in a southern city at the weekend.

Those suspected of orchestrating the attack in Marawi were members of Daulah Islamiya-Maute, a pro-Islamic State militant group that took control of the city in 2017 and held it throughout five months of ground offensives and air strikes by the military.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)