EU's AI Act could exclude open-source models from regulation

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2023 16:57 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 16:34 IST
The European Union's landmark Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act may exempt open-source models from strict regulation, according to a leaked compromise proposal seen by Reuters.

Lawmakers and governments were still wrangling on Thursday morning over several key issues concerning the governance of AI, after talks extended through the night into a second day. The document states that the AI Act will not apply to free and open-source licences unless, for example, they are deemed high-risk or being used for already banned purposes

