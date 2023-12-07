Left Menu

Belgium wants to deny entry to violent Israeli settlers from occupied West Bank

Belgium wants to deny entry to Israeli settlers from the occupied West Bank involved in violence against Palestinians, vice prime minister Petra De Sutter said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:21 IST
Belgium wants to deny entry to violent Israeli settlers from occupied West Bank

Belgium wants to deny entry to Israeli settlers from the occupied West Bank involved in violence against Palestinians, vice prime minister Petra De Sutter said on Thursday. The European Union has condemned the increase in settler violence since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel and this week the United States began imposing visa bans on people accused of being involved.

"Violent settlers will be denied entry into Belgium and I will be proposing that Belgium advocates for an EU-wide travel ban," De Sutter said on X. Israeli citizens do not need a visa to enter the Schengen zone, which Belgium is part of, and can stay for up to 90 days. But a government spokesperson, Barend Leyts, said Belgium will ask at the European Council to add violent settlers to the Schengen information database to deny them entry.

On Wednesday evening, De Croo had also said that Belgium will work with the U.S. on sanctions against individuals harming peace in the West Bank. Since a 1967 Middle East war, Israel has occupied the West Bank, which Palestinians want as the core of an independent state. It has built Jewish settlements there that most countries deem illegal. Israel disputes this and cites historical and biblical ties to the land.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said this week that no one besides the government had the right to use violence, and that Israel had taken some steps to hold people responsible for the West Bank violence like administrative detention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023