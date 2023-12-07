Three persons washed away while crossing stream in Andhra Pradesh

Two women and a man were washed away while attempting to cross an overflowing stream in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitaramaraju district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 4 pm on Wednesday near Bhimpolu village in Anantagiri mandal when the three persons from Sitapadu village were trying to cross Luvva Gadda stream, which was in spate due to the severe cyclonic storm Michaung.

''All three persons belong to Sitapadu village, and despite people on either side of the stream warning them not to cross, they tried and got washed away. They wanted to go back home," Paderu sub-divisional police officer Dheeraj Kunibilli told PTI.

Kunibilli said two bodies were recovered on Thursday morning while the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police teams are still searching for the third.

Police have registered cases.

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh ST Commission Chairman D V G Shankar Rao visited the family members of the deceased persons and assured help from the state government.

Rao cautioned villagers against crossing streams at times of torrential rain.

