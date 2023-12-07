Left Menu

Three persons washed away while crossing stream in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:46 IST
Three persons washed away while crossing stream in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Two women and a man were washed away while attempting to cross an overflowing stream in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitaramaraju district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 4 pm on Wednesday near Bhimpolu village in Anantagiri mandal when the three persons from Sitapadu village were trying to cross Luvva Gadda stream, which was in spate due to the severe cyclonic storm Michaung.

''All three persons belong to Sitapadu village, and despite people on either side of the stream warning them not to cross, they tried and got washed away. They wanted to go back home," Paderu sub-divisional police officer Dheeraj Kunibilli told PTI.

Kunibilli said two bodies were recovered on Thursday morning while the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police teams are still searching for the third.

Police have registered cases.

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh ST Commission Chairman D V G Shankar Rao visited the family members of the deceased persons and assured help from the state government.

Rao cautioned villagers against crossing streams at times of torrential rain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023