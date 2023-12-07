Three men get life term for killing Indore hostel owner and setting his body on fire

A local court has handed a life sentence to three persons after finding them guilty of killing a hostel owner in Indore over a monetary dispute and burning his body in a car on the city's outskirts 6 years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge Jaideep Singh on Wednesday convicted Dilip Yadav (40), Bhagchand alias Rohit (27) and Deepak alias Kamlesh (23) and sentenced them to life in prison for the murder of Anil Kumar Jain (45), who owned a hostel here, prosecution said.

The judge convicted the trio under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code after going through case record and statements of 34 prosecution witnesses.

Yadav, a building construction contractor, had bagged the deal to do flooring of Jain's hostel, but later a dispute arose between the two over payment, said the prosecution.

Yadav called Jain to the Musakhedi crossing in Indore city on November 6, 2017, on the pretext of purchasing floor materials and killed him with a crowbar and help from co-accused Bhagchand and Deepak, it said.

After murdering Jain, the trio put his body in the boot of the deceased's car and drove to Sanawad, about 75km from Indore, where they set the vehicle ablaze in a bid to destroy evidence of the crime, said the prosecution.

A DNA test confirmed the identity of the deceased and helped in nailing the accused, it said.

