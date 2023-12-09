Left Menu

Man critical after wife sets him afire over domestic issue; three booked

The victim was attacked by two youths on the night of December 8 who doused him with some inflammable liquid while his wife set him on fire, the official said quoting the FIR.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-12-2023 23:32 IST
  India

An FIR has been registered against a woman for allegedly trying to kill her 61-year-old husband by setting him afire over a domestic dispute in Kalyan city with the help of two others, police said on Saturday. The other two male accused in the case are friends of one of the daughters of the victim, an official said. Nobody has been arrested so far. As per the statement recorded by the injured man in a hospital, his wife would argue with him over his monthly pension and his objection to the frequent visits of the two youths to their house, the official said. The victim had lodged a complaint with the police in the past against the two youths claiming a threat to his life, he added. ''The victim was attacked by two youths on the night of December 8 who doused him with some inflammable liquid while his wife set him on fire,'' the official said quoting the FIR. The victim said his neighbours rushed him to the hospital.

Further investigation is underway.

