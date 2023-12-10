Left Menu

France says one of its warships was targeted by drones from direction of Yemen. Both were shot down

A short statement from the Armies Ministry did not say who fired the drones at the French Navy frigate Languedoc on Saturday night. The frigate is on a French Navy mission in the Red Sea.

France said Sunday that one of its warships in the Red Sea was targeted by drones coming from Yemen. Both were intercepted and shot down. A short statement from the Armies Ministry did not say who fired the drones at the French Navy frigate Languedoc on Saturday night. It said the drones “came straight at” the vessel — one after the other, two hours apart — from the direction of Yemen. The warship destroyed them both about 110 kilometers (70 miles) off the Red Sea port of Al Hudaydah on the Yemeni coast, it said.

The statement did not say what weaponry the Languedoc used to bring down the drones. The frigate is on a French Navy mission in the Red Sea.

