Two people killed in Swiss town shooting - police

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 15:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were killed and another injured in a shooting in the Swiss town of Sion on Monday, police said.

The suspect, an unidentified man who remained at large, fired several shots in two different locations in Sion, a town of about 35,000 people in the southwest of Switzerland. Police said the attacker's motives were unknown.

"According to initial findings, the perpetrator knew his victims," police said. Switzerland, a country of around 9 million, has a high rate of gun ownership.

Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based organisation that monitors global trends in armed violence, estimates the number of firearms in civilian possession at 2.3 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

