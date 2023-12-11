Two people killed in Swiss town shooting - police

Two people were killed and another injured in a shooting in the Swiss town of Sion on Monday, police said.

The suspect, an unidentified man who remained at large, fired several shots in two different locations in Sion, a town of about 35,000 people in the southwest of Switzerland. Police said the attacker's motives were unknown.

"According to initial findings, the perpetrator knew his victims," police said. Switzerland, a country of around 9 million, has a high rate of gun ownership.

Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based organisation that monitors global trends in armed violence, estimates the number of firearms in civilian possession at 2.3 million.

