Polish tribunal rules court reform needed to obtain EU funds is unconstitutional

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-12-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 22:14 IST
Poland's Constitutional Tribunal said on Monday that judicial reform legislation the country needed to pass to access European Union funds was unconstitutional, complicating a new government's plan to mend relations with Brussels.

Brussels has withheld billion of euros in COVID-19 recovery funds in a disagreement over Poland's rule of law, and has required reform on issues such as judicial independence and green energy before giving Warsaw the cash.

