Left Menu

Telangana CM directs officials to adopt tough measures to check drug menace

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-12-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 22:16 IST
Telangana CM directs officials to adopt tough measures to check drug menace
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to take stringent action against the sale and consumption of narcotic substances towards making the state ''drugs free''.

Reddy, who held a review meeting with state Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and officials of various departments to discuss ways to curb narcotics, said a full-time director should be appointed to the Telangana State anti-narcotic bureau.

He instructed that the bureau be provided with the necessary funds and other resources, an official release said.

The bureau be made effective similar to the Greyhounds and Octopus, the state's elite forces engaged in anti-Maoist and anti-terror operations, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023