Telangana CM directs officials to adopt tough measures to check drug menace

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to take stringent action against the sale and consumption of narcotic substances towards making the state ''drugs free''.

Reddy, who held a review meeting with state Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and officials of various departments to discuss ways to curb narcotics, said a full-time director should be appointed to the Telangana State anti-narcotic bureau.

He instructed that the bureau be provided with the necessary funds and other resources, an official release said.

The bureau be made effective similar to the Greyhounds and Octopus, the state's elite forces engaged in anti-Maoist and anti-terror operations, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)