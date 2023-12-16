Left Menu

Delhi govt working on cabinet note for MoU with NCRTC for 2 RRTS corridors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 21:29 IST
Delhi govt working on cabinet note for MoU with NCRTC for 2 RRTS corridors
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File/Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Arvind Kejriwal government is working on a cabinet note to strike an understanding with the NCRTC for the construction of Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat Rapid Rail Transit System, or RRTS, corridors, officials said on Saturday.

The Transport department of Delhi government has floated a draft cabinet note for an amendment to the Delhi-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror, or Delhi-SNB, corridor – a stretch of Alwar corridor - seeking comments from Planning, Law, and Finance departments, said a senior government officer.

The signing of an MoU with the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on the two corridors can be taken up after the projects are approved by the Cabinet, he said.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta had on Friday raised the issue of Delhi-Panipat and Delhi-Alwar projects in the winter session of Delhi Assembly, and accused the AAP government of making excuses to obstruct these projects.

Gupta had also in October written to the Lt Governor raising the matter.

In reply to Gupta's letter, the Transport department said that the implementation of Delhi-Gurgaon-SNB corridor was approved by the Cabinet in 2019 with the Delhi government's share towards the project to be met from the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) fund.

However, the Supreme Court in its order on August 5, 2019, directed the Delhi government to make contributions from its own funds saying the ECC fund could not be used for that purpose.

The Transport department then informed the NCRTC that it would not be able to make any financial contribution towards the Delhi-Panipat RRTS project due to a depleted coffer owing to the COVID pandemic.

However, the government expressed its willingness to grant an in-principle/administrative approval for Delhi-Panipat RRTS project, provided its share of contribution was met by the Centre.

In July this year, Delhi government nevertheless conveyed to the Supreme Court its consent to make payment in instalments spread over a period of six years towards the Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridors.

Officials said, as per the payment schedule, the city government has to pay Rs 6,199 crore over a six-year period for three RRTS projects, including Delhi-Meerut corridor. It has paid Rs 1,180 crore towards its share so far.

The government has also made an additional provision of Rs 494.99 crore in the revised estimates of its budget for 2023-24 towards RRTS corridors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

