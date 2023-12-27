EU readies 20 billion euros plan to fund Ukraine - FT
Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2023 02:39 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 02:39 IST
The European Union is preparing a back-up plan worth up to 20 billion euros ($22.08 billion) for Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The debt-funded scheme would sidestep Hungary to release money for Kyiv quickly, the report said. ($1 = 0.9058 euros)
