Government committed to development of Lakshadweep: PM Modi

The Prime Minister Shri, Narendra Modi addressed a public function immediately after his arrival at the Agatti Airport in Lakshadweep. The Prime Minister’s night halt will be in Lakshadweep.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister noted the immense possibilities that Lakshadweep offers and pointed out the long neglect that Lakshadweep faced after Independence. He mentioned weak port infrastructure despite shipping being the lifeline of the area. This applies to education, health and even petrol and diesel, he said. He said now the government has taken up the task of its development in the right earnest. “All these challenges are being removed by our government”, he said.

Prime Minister Modi informed that many development projects were completed in Agatti during the last 10 years and mentioned creating modern facilities, especially for the fishermen. He also touched upon the fact that now Agatti has an airport as well as an ice plant. Due to this, the Prime Minister said, new possibilities are being created for the sector related to seafood export and seafood processing. He mentioned the initiation of export of tuna fish from Lakshadweep which has also paved the way for increasing the income of the fishermen of Lakshadweep.

Referring to the development projects of today, the Prime Minister mentioned the inauguration of a solar plant and aviation fuel depot to meet the electricity and other energy needs of Lakhswadeep. The Prime Minister informed about the saturation of tapped water connections to all houses in Agatti Island and reiterated the government’s efforts to ensure houses, toilets, electricity and cooking gas for the poor. “The Government of India is working with full commitment for the development of the entire Lakshadweep including Agatti”, Shri Modi said as he concluded his speech by mentioning tomorrow’s event scheduled in Kavaratti for more development projects for the people of Lakshadweep.

(With Inputs from PIB)