Left Menu

Two women drug peddlers held near school in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-01-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 22:10 IST
Two women drug peddlers held near school in Noida
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Police on Thursday arrested two women near a school on the charges of drug peddling after over two kgs of contraband was seized from their possession, officials said.

The women were caught with the contraband by officials of Bisrakh police station near a private school in Naya Haibatpur village, they said.

''Those arrested have been identified as Kamala (30) and Roshana (35), both local residents. They were both caught with more than one kg marijuana and were on their way to sell it,'' a police spokesperson said.

An FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Bisrakh police station, the official said.

The Noida Police recently stepped up crackdown on illegal drugs syndicate in the district.

In 2023 alone, 55 FIRs were lodged and 646 suspected drug traffickers and peddlers across Noida and Greater Noida were held while around 4,000 kg of drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, MDMA and hashish, was seized by the police, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024