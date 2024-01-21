Customs officials seize 12.22 lakh illegally imported cigarettes worth Rs 2 cr

Left Menu

Customs officials in Delhi have seized illegally imported 12.22 lakh foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 2 crore.In a statement, the finance ministry said Delhi Customs Preventive has booked a case on January 20-21, 2024, against foreign-origin cigarettes, illegally imported smuggled and stored.Two shops and three godowns were searched in Katra Bariyan, Nayabans, Delhi-06 locality. Total numbers 12.22 lakh sticks of various brands viz.

Customs officials in Delhi have seized illegally imported 12.22 lakh foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 2 crore.

In a statement, the finance ministry said Delhi Customs Preventive has booked a case on January 20-21, 2024, against foreign-origin cigarettes, illegally imported/ smuggled and stored.

Two shops and three godowns were searched in Katra Bariyan, Nayabans, Delhi-06 locality.

'' Total numbers 12.22 lakh sticks of various brands viz. ESSE, Mond, Dunhill, Davidoff, Gudang Garam, Platinum Seven etc have been seized. On preliminary scrutiny, on the basis of seized cigarettes, the value of these seized goods is around Rs 2 crore and the exact valuation of the goods is underway,'' it said.

The cigarette packets were without any specified statutory health warnings, otherwise taxable under the Customs Act, 1962.

It is suspected that these cigarettes were imported illegally, evading customs duty and in violation of Cigarettes & other Tobacco Products (Packaging & labelling) Amendment Rules, 2022, and are being supplied in the domestic market.

''The role of suppliers/ dealers and other stakeholders in the case is being inquired about. Further investigation into the matter is in progress,'' the ministry added.

