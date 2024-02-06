Left Menu

Casualties likely from U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria- Pentagon

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2024 01:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 01:28 IST
Casualties likely from U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria- Pentagon
  • Country:
  • United States

The Pentagon said on Monday that there were likely casualties from the recent U.S. strikes against Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria, but an assessment was still ongoing.

"It's fair to conclude that there likely were casualties associated with these strikes," Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters. He added that there had been two attacks against U.S. troops in Syria since the Friday strikes, but there were no U.S. injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

