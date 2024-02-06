Casualties likely from U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria- Pentagon
The Pentagon said on Monday that there were likely casualties from the recent U.S. strikes against Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria, but an assessment was still ongoing.
"It's fair to conclude that there likely were casualties associated with these strikes," Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters. He added that there had been two attacks against U.S. troops in Syria since the Friday strikes, but there were no U.S. injuries.
