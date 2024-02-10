Tragic Incident at Chhattisgarh Minister's Bungalow: Policeman on Security Duty Takes His Own Life

A constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), who was posted at a state minister's bungalow in Raipur district, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon early on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place shortly after 2 am at the official residence of the state's Food and Civil Supply Minister Dayaldas Baghel on station road in the Ganj police station limits, a police official said.

As per the preliminary information, Rohit Salame, a constable with 'E' company of CAF's 1st battalion, completed his duty at the guard room of the bungalow at 2 am and shot himself with Excalibur rifle at around 2.10 am, he said.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot after being alerted about the incident. His body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

Salame, who hails from Balod district, had returned to duty a week ago after being on leave for 25 days, the official said.

No suicide note was found at the spot and investigation is underway to ascertained the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step, he said.

