Left Menu

Tragic Incident at Chhattisgarh Minister's Bungalow: Policeman on Security Duty Takes His Own Life

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 10-02-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 09:38 IST
Tragic Incident at Chhattisgarh Minister's Bungalow: Policeman on Security Duty Takes His Own Life
  • Country:
  • India

A constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), who was posted at a state minister's bungalow in Raipur district, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon early on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place shortly after 2 am at the official residence of the state's Food and Civil Supply Minister Dayaldas Baghel on station road in the Ganj police station limits, a police official said.

As per the preliminary information, Rohit Salame, a constable with 'E' company of CAF's 1st battalion, completed his duty at the guard room of the bungalow at 2 am and shot himself with Excalibur rifle at around 2.10 am, he said.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot after being alerted about the incident. His body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

Salame, who hails from Balod district, had returned to duty a week ago after being on leave for 25 days, the official said.

No suicide note was found at the spot and investigation is underway to ascertained the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024