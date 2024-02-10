Iran FM says Iran, U.S. have exchanged messages in recent weeks
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 10-02-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 21:42 IST
The Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday his country had exchanged messages with the United States throughout the conflict since Hamas' attack against Israel on Oct. 7, including about Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.
"During this war and in the recent weeks, there was an exchange of messages between Iran and America," Hossein Amirabdollahian said during a visit to Beirut, adding that the U.S. had asked Tehran to request Hezbollah "not to get widely, fully involved in this war against" Israel.
