U.S.-led coalition blocks attacks at Conoco oil field in Syria -source
Air defence systems operated by U.S.-led coalition troops based in eastern Syria halted six drone attacks targeting their base at the Conoco oil field on Saturday, a security source told Reuters.
Coalition troops and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which have partnered together to fight remnants of the Islamic State group, have faced increased attacks by Iran-backed groups in Syria and Iraq amid regional flare-ups after Hamas's attack against Israel on Oct. 7.
