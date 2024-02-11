Left Menu

U.S.-led coalition blocks attacks at Conoco oil field in Syria -source

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 11-02-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 00:08 IST
Air defence systems operated by U.S.-led coalition troops based in eastern Syria halted six drone attacks targeting their base at the Conoco oil field on Saturday, a security source told Reuters.

Coalition troops and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which have partnered together to fight remnants of the Islamic State group, have faced increased attacks by Iran-backed groups in Syria and Iraq amid regional flare-ups after Hamas's attack against Israel on Oct. 7.

