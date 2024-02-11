Left Menu

Second installment of Saudi grant worth $250 mln to be deposited in Yemen budget soon - cenbank governor

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-02-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 13:09 IST
Second installment of Saudi grant worth $250 mln to be deposited in Yemen budget soon - cenbank governor
The second installment of a Saudi one-year grant, worth $250 million, will be deposited into the Yemeni budget on Sunday or Monday to support salary payments, Yemen central bank governor Ahmed bin Ahmed Ghaleb Al-Maabqi told Reuters on Sunday.

The remaining $500 million of that one-year Saudi grant that started in August remains to be transferred, the governor of the Aden-based central bank said on the sidelines of the OECD's World Government Summit in Dubai.

