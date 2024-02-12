Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Swedish amusement park, no injuries reported

A powerful fire broke out on Monday at an amusement park in the western Swedish city of Gothenburg, engulfing outdoor water slides and related facilities that were under construction, eyewitnesses and rescue services said.

Reuters | Gothenburg | Updated: 12-02-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 16:39 IST
Fire breaks out at Swedish amusement park, no injuries reported
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

A powerful fire broke out on Monday at an amusement park in the western Swedish city of Gothenburg, engulfing outdoor water slides and related facilities that were under construction, eyewitnesses and rescue services said. There were no reports of injuries, but thick black smoke rose above the city and police advised those living in the area to stay indoors and to keep windows closed to protect against fumes.

No guests were at the Oceana waterpark, a new addition to Gothenburg's Liseberg funfair which had been scheduled to open later this year, a spokesperson for the park told Swedish news agency TT. Live video showed slides being engulfed by flames while several fire fighting vehicles surrounded the area.

"The fire started at one of the water rides outside the building and then spread to the entire building," Liseberg, said in a statement. Guests at a nearby hotel and office premises had been evacuated, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
2
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024