Israel urges U.N. agencies help evacuate civilians from Gaza warzones
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-02-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 17:19 IST
Israel called on U.N. relief agencies on Monday to help with its efforts to evacuate civilians from Gaza war zones ahead of its planned ground sweep of Rafah, a town on the enclave's border with Egypt which is crowded with displaced Palestinians.
"We urge U.N. agencies to cooperate," government spokesperson Eylon Levy said in a briefing. "Don't say it can't be done. Work with us to find a way." (Writing by Dan Williams)
