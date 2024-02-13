Left Menu

ATMIS condemns deadly shooting at UAE-operated Military Base

ATMIS remains deeply committed to working with the people, the Federal Government of Somalia, and international partners in the fight against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 13-02-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 15:41 IST
ATMIS condemns deadly shooting at UAE-operated Military Base
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) condemns Saturday’s incident in which five senior military officers – four from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and one from Bahrain, were shot dead at the General Gordon Military Base, operated by the UAE.

 

“On behalf of ATMIS, I condemn in the strongest terms the attack on the military trainers and Somali soldiers at the Base, who were working towards advancing Somalia’s security efforts. I extend our heartfelt condolences to the government of the UAE, and to the families, relatives, and friends who lost their loved ones, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” said the African Union Special Representative for Somalia, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef.

ATMIS remains deeply committed to working with the people, the Federal Government of Somalia, and international partners in the fight against terrorism.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024