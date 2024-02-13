Left Menu

Rapido revolutionizes auto driver industry by eliminating commissions

Ride-hailing platform Rapido on Tuesday said it is looking to attract auto drivers and bring them under its fold through a zero commission model.The company said it is making a shift from aggregator-commission-led model to introduce a lifetime zero commission model for its auto drivers to make the service transparent and inclusive.Rapido Co-Founder Pavan Guntupalli said, As per data, there are about 2 crore auto rides daily in India, of which the online market cover less than 10 per cent.Rapido sees its competition not in parallel players, but in the offline market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 15:17 IST
Rapido revolutionizes auto driver industry by eliminating commissions
  • Country:
  • India

Ride-hailing platform Rapido on Tuesday said it is looking to attract auto drivers and bring them under its fold through a ''zero commission model''.

The company said it is making a shift from aggregator-commission-led model to introduce a lifetime zero commission model for its auto drivers to make the service transparent and inclusive.

Rapido Co-Founder Pavan Guntupalli said, ''As per data, there are about 2 crore auto rides daily in India, of which the online market cover less than 10 per cent.

''Rapido sees its competition not in parallel players, but in the offline market. There are close to 25 lakh auto drivers in India, of which about four lakh offer services through Rapido. Through the zero-commission initiative, we aim to onboard a substantial number of offline drivers on Rapido''.

Guntupalli said the revenue margins will be constrained, ''however, we are not looking at per-ride commissions but revenue from an aggregate market hold in the long-term''.

''Currently, Rapido is doing about 17 lakh rides per day across all verticals. We plan to double the figure to 30 lakh by the end of the year,'' he added.

The SaaS (Software as a Service) model operates on a nominal daily access fee, rather than a commission per ride. This enables auto drivers to keep the entire earning to themselves, break free from commission constraints and maximise their lifetime earnings, the company said in a statement.

The one-time daily login fee will vary based on the demand potential for each city, ranging from Rs 9 to Rs 29, it said. Currently, commute service providers charge around 15 per cent commission per ride from drivers.

Swiggy-backed Rapido offers auto, bike-taxi, and cab services across more than 100 cities in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024