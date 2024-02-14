Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 13:42 IST
Amit Shah pays tributes to Pulwama heroes
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tributes to the 40 CRPF bravehearts who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on this day five years ago.

''I bow to the valorous martyrs of Pulwama, who laid down their lives for our motherland. Their supreme sacrifice will always be remembered. Nation will forever remain indebted to our bravehearts,'' Shah posted on X.

Pakistan-sponsored terrorists had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force on February 14, 2019, killing 40 of its personnel travelling in a bus.

In a retaliatory strike, the Indian Air Force had bombed suspected terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot a fortnight later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

