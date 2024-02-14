Left Menu

Banned gutkha and tobacco products with estimated value of Rs 2.95 cr seized in Thane; 3 held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:19 IST
Police seized banned gutkha and tobacco products with an estimated value of Rs 2.95 crore from three trucks in Thane district and arrested three men, a senior officer said on Wednesday. ''A crime branch team of Thane rural police found the packets of banned gutkha and other tobacco products hidden inside three container trucks parked near a hotel along the Mumbai-Nashik national highway in the early hours of February 11,'' said Superintendent of Police, Thane Rural, DS Swami.

He said the estimated value of the seized gutkha and tobacco products is Rs 2.95 crore and that of container trucks is Rs 60 lakh.

Police arrested Tahir Sitab Khan (41), Mohammad Tarif Habib Khan (24), and Jahul Yasin Haqque (37), all residents of Rajasthan, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, and FDA regulations.

