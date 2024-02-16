Left Menu

2 arrested for sending 'objectionable messages' on Instagram in Gurugram

The Gurugram Police arrested two accused, including a minor, for allegedly creating a fake ID and sending objectionable messages on Instagram, officials said. A mobile phone and a SIM card allegedly used in the crime was seized from their possession, the police said.On January 14, a man filed a complaint alleging that an unknown person was allegedly sending dirty and objectionable messages to his family, relatives and other people through a fake Instagram ID.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:54 IST
The Gurugram Police arrested two accused, including a minor, for allegedly creating a fake ID and sending ''objectionable messages'' on Instagram, officials said. A mobile phone and a SIM card allegedly used in the crime was seized from their possession, the police said.

On January 14, a man filed a complaint alleging that an unknown person was allegedly sending ''dirty and objectionable messages'' to his family, relatives and other people through a fake Instagram ID. The ID was created in the name of the complainant's sister, police said. The accused had also allegedly put his sister's photo on the fake ID. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the cyber crime, west, police station, they added.

The cyber police arrested two accused, including a minor, on Thursday. The main accused has been identified as 48-year-old Nijakat Ali, a resident of Maruti Kunj, Bhondsi, according to police. The minor was sent to a shelter home after being produced before the juvenile justice board, police said.

''We have taken the main accused on a one-day remand after producing him in a city court and are questioning him. A mobile phone along with a SIM card has been recovered,'' said police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

