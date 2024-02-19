President Droupadi Murmu visits Cellular Jail in Andaman

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday visited the historic Cellular Jail at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and laid a wreath at the Martyr's Column there.

Murmu, who is on a five-day visit to the archipelago from Monday, also visited 'Swantantraya Jyot', an eternal flame kept there as a tribute to thousands of freedom fighters who suffered incarceration in the jail.

The President paid tribute to Veer Savarkar at his cell.

She was told about the freedom fighters whose names are engraved inside a designated place of the National Memorial.

The President also witnessed the light and sound depicting the freedom struggle of the prisoners during British rule.

Earlier in the day, the President was welcomed by Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retired) DK Joshi on her arrival in Port Blair.

She was accorded a guard of honour on her first visit to the Union Territory. On February 20, Murmu will visit Indira Point, the southernmost point of India, and Campbell Bay. She will also visit Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island (previously known as Ross Island) and witness the light and sound show.

At Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, the managing director of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Limited (ANIIDCO) Nandini Paliwal will brief her about the proposed development of a National Memorial.

On February 21, the president will interact with members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands at Raj Niwas, Port Blair. On the same day, she will witness the operational demonstration by troops at Radhanagar Beach at Swaraj Dweep popularly known as Havelock Islands.

She will leave Port Blair on February 23, they added.

