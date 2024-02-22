Left Menu

Venezuela’s Maduro conveys 'great respect' for Guyana president

Maduro met Guyana's Ambassador Richard Van West-Charles in Caracas on Tuesday, according to a statement from Guyana. "President Maduro requested ambassador Van West-Charles to convey a message of high regard to President Ali, stating his great respect for the President and the people of Guyana," the statement said. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is hearing a case on the border dispute.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 22-02-2024 02:13 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 02:08 IST
Venezuela’s Maduro conveys 'great respect' for Guyana president
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Venezuela Rb

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro has conveyed his "great respect" to the Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday, signaling a decrease in tensions over an area where Guyana is developing large oil and gas reserves.

Diplomatic talks between the two countries started in December. That month, a Venezuelan referendum backed a move to incorporate Essequibo, the area where Guyana is developing large oil and gas reserves. Maduro met Guyana's Ambassador Richard Van West-Charles in Caracas on Tuesday, according to a statement from Guyana.

"President Maduro requested ambassador Van West-Charles to convey a message of high regard to President Ali, stating his great respect for the President and the people of Guyana," the statement said. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is hearing a case on the border dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024