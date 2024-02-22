UP: Man kills brother over old rivalry

In a fit of rage, a man killed his own brother during a wedding function, in what is suspected to be a fallout of an old personal rivalry here, police said on Thursday.

An argument broke out between Nihal Khan (32) and his brother Kamil at the function organised at their brother-in-law’s house on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, they said.

The quarrel escalated and Kamil, in a fit of rage, shot dead his brother from his licensed gun, Additional Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Awasthi said.

According to police, the reason behind the incident is suspected to be an old personal rivalry. The police are also on a lookout for Kamil, who has been absconding since the incident, Awasthi said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and three teams have been formed to investigate the matter. The wedding function was held at the house of Jalalabad Municipal Council Chairman Shakeel Ahmed Khan, he said.

