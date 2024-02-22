Left Menu

UP: Man kills brother over old rivalry

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 22-02-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 16:13 IST
UP: Man kills brother over old rivalry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fit of rage, a man killed his own brother during a wedding function, in what is suspected to be a fallout of an old personal rivalry here, police said on Thursday.

An argument broke out between Nihal Khan (32) and his brother Kamil at the function organised at their brother-in-law’s house on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, they said.

The quarrel escalated and Kamil, in a fit of rage, shot dead his brother from his licensed gun, Additional Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Awasthi said.

According to police, the reason behind the incident is suspected to be an old personal rivalry. The police are also on a lookout for Kamil, who has been absconding since the incident, Awasthi said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and three teams have been formed to investigate the matter. The wedding function was held at the house of Jalalabad Municipal Council Chairman Shakeel Ahmed Khan, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024