Left Menu

Odisha: Man detained for hurling tomato at BJD leader Pandian

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 22-02-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 19:28 IST
Odisha: Man detained for hurling tomato at BJD leader Pandian
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was detained for allegedly hurling a tomato at BJD leader VK Pandian during a programme in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Belaguntha area where Pandian, also the 5T (transformation) and Nabin Odisha chairman, attended the 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha' (Our Odisha, New Odisha) programme as the chief guest.

The tomato, however, missed Pandian and the man was nabbed by BJD supporters. The police personnel present at the spot rescued him as he was about to be thrashed by party workers.

The man, identified as Anil Kumar Mallick, a resident of Biripur in Gangapur area, was detained by the police and the programme continued as per the schedule.

Pandian, while speaking at the meeting, said, ''You can throw eggs, tomatoes or ink at me or even fire bullets, but it would not stop me from meeting and serving the people of Odisha.'' Earlier, Pandian, a bureaucrat-turned-politician had faced black flag protests and also an ink attack.

A person in Puri district in August last year had hurled ink at Pandian when he was serving as the secretary (5T) to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Pandian opted for voluntary retirement from service in October and joined the BJD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024