29,514 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7, Gaza health ministry says
At least 29,514 Palestinians have been killed and 69,616 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Friday.
