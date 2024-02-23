China's Xi hosts meeting of key economic policy body, media says
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-02-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 16:46 IST
China's President Xi Jingping on Friday hosted the fourth meeting of a key economic policy body, the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission, Chinese state media reported.
The meeting discussed providing support to manufacturers through equipment upgrades and lowering logistics costs to help boost investment and consumption, the report said.
